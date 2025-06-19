Chelsea have broken their transfer record 16 times in the Premier League era. But can you name every one of those players?

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the midfielder pictured above, currently Chelsea’s record signing, but what about all the other big-name signings who arrived in west London for a record-breaking fee before him?

Assuming you manage that, see if you can name the club’s top 40 appearance makers in the competition or, if you really want a challenge, every player to appear in Jose Mourinho’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

