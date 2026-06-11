The opening game of any World Cup is widely anticipated across the globe – but can you name every city to stage one since 1966?

We’ve made this quiz slightly more difficult by only giving you the years as a clue, rather than the host nation.

But any serious football fan should be scoring close to full marks and several of you will get them all in no time.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, and why wouldn’t it, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup-winning goalkeeper since 1966?

