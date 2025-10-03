Nineteen different cities across the globe have hosted the World Cup final – but how many of them can you name?

From the first competition in 1930 to the behemoth of the 2026 tournament, some of the world’s most iconic cities have staged the biggest game in sport.

We’re asking you to name them all in 10 minutes. Your only clue is the year of each final, but real football fans should still be scoring 100%.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have made 15+ World Cup appearances?

