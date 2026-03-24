Johan Cruyff is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport – but can you name each and every club he represented in his legendary career?

We’ve put together the six clubs he played for, with only the years represented as your clue – right from his humble beginnings in the mid-1960s to his career swansong 20 years later.

There are 10 minutes to try and name all the clubs – with one of them coming up twice across different stints.

Once you’ve completed this, why not try and name every club that Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for in his career?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Barcelona manager since 2000?

