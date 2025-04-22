The MLS is now established as one of world football’s fastest-developing leagues, but can you name all 30 clubs participating in the 2025 edition of the competition?

We’re asking you to name every single club, with no clues whatsoever, and you have 15 minutes in which to do so.

If you’re after another MLS-related quiz after this one, why not have a go at naming the top 30 goalscorers in Major League Soccer history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.