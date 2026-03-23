Arsenal‘s trophy drought has continued following their defeat in the 2026 League Cup final. But can you name all nine English clubs that have won silverware more recently?

It’s now approaching six years since the Gunners last got their hands on a trophy. A proper one – sorry, Mikel Arteta, the Community Shield doesn’t count.

However, fans of schadenfreude and aiming “always the bridesmaids” jibes at Arteta might have to get all their gloating out of the way now. They remain in a strong position on three fronts, and surely they’ll win something in 2026. Right? …Right?

The premise for this quiz is simple. We’ve listed the nine clubs that have won a major trophy since Arsenal’s 2020 FA Cup victory. You just have to tell us who they are. Your only clue is the year in which they last lifted silverware.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every club to have won the League Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?

