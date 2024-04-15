Can you name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?

Thirty-seven different clubs have won a league title in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 since 1990. How many of them can you name?

You’ll no doubt be able to name all the dominant forces that have racked up multiple titles in Germany, France, England, Italy and Spain – but remembering all the relative minnows that punched above their weight to bloody the noses of the established elite might stump you.

To help you along, we’ve included the total number of league titles that each club has won since the 1990-91 season, as well as the season of their most recent title win.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, have a go at naming every British and Irish player to appear in La Liga since 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?