Fifteen countries have played in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in the 21st century – but how many of them can you name?

While the continent’s heavyweights should be on the tip of your tongue, other one-tournament wonders may be harder to recall.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the year of each country’s last semi-final appearance as your clue.

