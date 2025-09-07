Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in the history of international football – but can you name every team he has scored against playing for Portugal?

We’ve only listed the number of goals that Ronaldo has scored against each opponent as a clue, so you’ve got your work cut out. Time to brush off your atlas, perhaps?

You have 15 minutes to complete this challenge and, if this is too easy for you – in which case, we doff our hats – then you might want to try our challenge of naming every club Ronaldo has scored 5+ goals against?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

