Every England manager has their trusted core to rely upon – but can you name the player with the most appearances for each boss?

We’ve gone all the way back to Walter Winterbottom for this quiz, but there are so many household names that good marks are well within your grasp.

The clue is the number of caps each player received. When there’s a tie, we’ve picked the player who spent the longest amount of time on the pitch. You’ve got 10 minutes.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player capped by Thomas Tuchel?

