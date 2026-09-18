Thomas Tuchel has capped over 40 players during his time as England manager – but how many of them can you name?

Tuchel took charge of the Three Lions for the first time in March 2025 and guided them to the World Cup semi-finals the following year.

He has used a variety of players, some of whom have become stalwarts and some who have been used more sparingly. You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, with only the number of matches played as a clue.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 most capped players for England?