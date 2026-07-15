England are becoming regular semi-finalists at both the World Cup and European Championship – but can you name every Three Lions player to score in one?

We’re asking you to name every single player who’s scored in a major tournament semi-final for England – dating back to the 1966 World Cup. There are six names to get and you should be getting full marks.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player to score a World Cup knockout goal?

