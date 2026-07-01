England have played in some classic World Cup knockout matches over the years – but can you name every Three Lions player to have scored in one?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and both the year and number of goals that each player scored in the biggest games.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player to score at a major tournament since 1990?

