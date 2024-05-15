Can you name every English club to qualify for the Champions League?

Twelve English clubs have qualified for the Champions League since it was rebranded back in 1992. Can you remember every one of them?

Proud and historic clubs like Nottingham Forest famously played in – and won – the old European Cup.

But for this quiz, we’re asking purely about the modern era. We’ve also included the preliminary qualifying stages as well as the competition proper to make it that bit tougher.

You’ll no doubt get all of the elite clubs that make it into the competition year after year, but one or two from years ago might throw you.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and as your clue we’ve given you the furthest stage each club has reached.

This is definitely one of the easier quizzes we’ve made and we reckon you really ought to be getting full marks here.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not try a much tougher challenge – to name every English club to have competed in the Europa League?

