Can you name every English club to have played European football?

Thirty-six different English clubs have played European football – but how many of them can you name?

For the purposes of this quiz, we’re including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League alongside the old European Cup, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners Cup.

You’ve got 15 minutes and your only clue is the number of seasons where each club has enjoyed European football.

An asterisk denotes the club in question is competing in Europe in 2025-26.

Once you’ve had a go at this one, why not try a much tougher challenge – naming all 60 Englishmen to have scored 50+ Premier League goals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 44 Englishmen to play in a Champions League final?

