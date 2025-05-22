Winning the Europa League is the peak of many footballers’ career – but can you name each winning captain to lift the trophy since 2010?

To make it harder, we’re giving you only the years they won it as a clue. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not have a go at naming every club to win the competition?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate Europa League & UEFA Cup Quiz