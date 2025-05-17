Scoring in an FA Cup final is the childhood dream of countless footballers – but can you name every player to have done so since 2000?

We have given you 20 minutes to name all 45 players to have scored in a 21st-century Cup final, with the year and club as your clues.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not have a go at Planet Football’s ultimate FA Cup Quiz which includes 30 questions to stretch your footballing knowledge to the max.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to have won the FA Cup?