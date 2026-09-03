Gerard Houllier is one of 10 French managers in Premier League history.

France have provided more Premier League managers than most other non-UK nations – but can you name them all?

There are a couple of hints for you there, while in the quiz itself, we’ve included the clubs they managed and the number of Premier League games they took charge of.

Proper stints only, although we are including interim and caretaker spells here so beware of those.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming the 30 French players with the most Premier League appearances?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Spanish manager in Premier League history?

