Fulham have been Premier League mainstays for most of the 21st century – but can you name every manager they’ve had since 2000?

We’re asking you to name Fulham’s permanent managers only – excluding the likes of Ray Lewinington – and you’ve got 10 minutes to do so. Your clue is the year each manager reigned at Craven Cottage.

And, if this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Fulham.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Fulham’s Xl from their 4-1 win over Juventus in 2010?

