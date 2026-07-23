Barcelona‘s latest signing will be just the fifth German player to represent the club in the post-war era. Can you name them all?

Full marks should be within reach in this short and sweet quiz, but you will need some pretty good knowledge of Barcelona’s history.

There were a handful of German footballers who represented Barcelona in the early years of the club, but we’re not expecting anyone to know the likes of Walter Rositzky and Udo Steinberg from the 1910s.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try and get them all, and your clues are the years they were at Barcelona and their total number of appearances.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try to name every player to play for Real Madrid & Barcelona since 1990?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Barcelona Quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge of La Blaugrana