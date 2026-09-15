You know this one. The rest?

Welcome to one of the most ridiculously difficult and niche challenges we’ve ever devised at Planet Football: To name every Icelandic footballer in Premier League history.

You can probably name the fella pictured above, who is surely Iceland’s greatest footballing export, and there are some more notable names. But we’ll be absolutely amazed if you can get even half of the rest.

Your clues are the club(s) each player represented, and the years in which they were in the Premier League.

If you fancy another rock-hard challenge after this one, why not try and name every Premier League player who are their nation’s sole representative?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #30: Can you name these 10 Scandinavian stars?