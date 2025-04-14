Can you name every Liverpool club captain of the Premier League era?

Liverpool have traditionally been a club built on the foundation of strong leadership within its squad – but can you name every player to captain the side in the Premier League?

What we want you to do here is name every player to have been appointed club captain – not those who just wore the armband a couple of times – since the English top-flight was rebranded in 1992.

The first of them straddles the pre-and post-Premier League eras, but we’d be surprised if any Reds fans fail to name him.

You’ve got 10 minutes to get him and the other nine. Full marks are definitely attainable if you put your mind to it.

