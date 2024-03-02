Can you name every male post-war player to play for Man Utd & Man City?

Crossing the divide between red and blue in Manchester is a path few walk, but several players in the post-war period have made the switch – can you name them all?

The Manchester derby is one of the most watched in football and while plenty of fans talk up United’s rivalry with Liverpool, it’s the blood feud with their noisy neighbours from across Manchester which really matters.

Since City’s 2008 takeover and their subsequent ascent in the football landscape, the derby has become much more intense. And with United struggling in the post-Ferguson era, the blue side of Manchester has enjoyed plenty of the bragging rights over the last decade.

While switching between the two clubs used to be slightly more common yesteryear and in the women’s game – with United only reintroducing their women’s team in 2018 – it still felt somewhat forbidden. These days, however, it’s become increasingly rare to see a player turn out for both clubs.

We’re focusing on male players only today and those in the post-war period; you’ve got 15 minutes to name the 14 players to turn out for United and City.

For some context, we have only included players who made a first-team appearance for both sides, so Jadon Sancho isn’t included.

That’s the only help you’re getting, though. It’s now up to you to match the score from the office – a modest 9/14. We’d be seriously impressed with close to full marks, here…

If this gives you the taste for more, why not have a go at our ultimate Manchester derby quiz? 30 questions that will seriously challenge your knowledge.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 18 scorers in Premier League Manchester derbies?