Manchester United have spent some big sums in the transfer market – but can you name the most expensive signing of every United manager in the Premier League era?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and your clue is the transfer fee each manager paid for their most costly acquisition.

If this puts you in the mood for more United-related trivia, then have a go at naming every player Sir Alex Ferguson used in his last season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of Man Utd’s treble-winning squad of 1998-99?