We’ve put together a substantial quiz aimed squarely at Football League obsessives. Can you name the manager of every club across the three divisions of the EFL – the Championship, League One and League Two?

That is the task we’re setting you, and we’ll be genuinely impressed if you get anywhere close to a perfect score.

Settle into a cold plastic seat in the away end, nurse a lukewarm Bovril, flick through the local paper and prepare yourself. This one requires proper lower-league knowledge.

There are no hints for this one. We’ve listed all 72 EFL clubs and their current managers as of January 2026, including caretakers and interims where applicable.

That said, you don’t need to match every name perfectly to every club.

That fella with the funny name who seems to have managed half the division? The perennial League Two firefighter?

If you can remember the name but not the team, stick it down anyway – odds are they’re in work somewhere, and you’ll probably get the point. The more you get, the fewer gaps there’ll be to fill in.

Given the size of the task at hand, we’ve allowed a full 20 minutes for you to try to name them all.

We expect this to evolve rapidly week by week, but we’ll be updating it periodically going forward.

If you fancy another tricky test after this one, why not try name these 10 Championship cult heroes from their Wikipedia career path?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 biggest football stadiums in England?