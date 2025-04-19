Can you name every manager to have finished above Pep Guardiola?

Only five managers – ever – have finished ahead of team coached by Pep Guardiola. How many of them can you name?

Across his time as manager of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Guardiola has won 12 league titles in 16 seasons.

Alongside those 12 table-topping campaigns, the Catalan coach’s teams have finished as a runner-up twice and ended up third once.

This all means this quiz is short and sweet, so we’ve given you five minutes and the season each manager finished above Guardiola as your clue.

We’ve included the one manager in 2024-25 that’s mathematically confirmed to have finished ahead of Guardiola’s City, but we’ve held off including any others (for now). We’ll keep this one updated across the final weeks of the campaign.

