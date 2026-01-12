We’ve put together a mammoth quiz that’s for the European football experts only. Can you name the coach of every club across the four major leagues on the continent – La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1?

That’s the major challenge we’re setting you here, and we’ll be amazed if you can get anywhere near top marks.

Take a seat on your Parisian balcony, grab a cappuccino, consult your latest copies of Marca and Sport BILD and let’s go – is that enough European cliches for you?

You’re not getting you any clues for this one. We’ve just listed every club and their current manager, as of January 2026, including caretakers and interims if that’s the case.

However, you don’t necessarily have to match every name to every club. Who’s that old fella who’s seemingly managed every club in Serie A? That grizzled La Liga relegation specialist? If you can remember the name but not the club, stick it down – the chances are you’ll be right and they’ll be employed somewhere.

Given the length of this one, we’ve given you 20 whole minutes to try and get them all.

We’re sure this one’ll change exponentially every week or two, but we’ll be keeping this one updated intermittently in the future.

If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not try and name every manager to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?