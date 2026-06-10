Any football fan should be able to name the eight countries to have won the World Cup – but can you do so in under 60 seconds?

We’ve given you the year in which each nation has won the tournament, so no excuses not to be getting full marks.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, and why wouldn’t it, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every country to have played at the World Cup finals?

