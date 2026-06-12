Behold: one of the most difficult quizzes we’ve ever devised at Planet Football. How many of the official World Cup balls can you name?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here, right from the first ball used at the 1930 World Cup right through to the one in 2026.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name them all and only the year of each tournament as your clue. Gulp.

Honestly, we reckon anything above five or six would be a solid effort on this one. Surely only Adidas historians are getting anywhere near close to full marks.

Aiming for the ones from 1986 onwards is probably a realistic enough challenge, although there are some classic designs from the ’70s you might well know.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try and name every player to score 10 or more World Cup goals.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup debutant since 1998?