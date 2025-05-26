The 2024-25 Premier League season was full of unexpected surprises – but can you name every player to reach double-figures for assists in the competition?

We’ve given you five minutes to complete the task with the number of goals each player created and the club they played for as your only clues.

But if this one is just too straightforward, try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?