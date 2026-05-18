Only three Premier League players in Premier League history have managed 20 assists in a season. But a fair few have managed 15 or more.

The question is, how many of the players to manage it can you name? We’ve given you 10 minutes to try and name them all, alongside the club they represented, season and number of assists as clues.

Featuring mainly household names but two or three you might need to think a bit harder about, the score to beat from the Planet Football office is an impressive 20/21.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try name every player to score 20+ goals in a single Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?