Twenty-four players across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 hit 20+ goals and assists in 2025-26. How many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the combined total for each entrant on this quiz. We’ve also given you the club (or clubs) each of them has played for this year.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, then have a go at naming the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season going all the way back to 1992-93.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the European Golden Shoe since 2000?

