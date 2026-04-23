More than 16 years have passed since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Bafana Bafana, Vuzuvelas, Spain 1-0ing their way to the trophy and all the rest.

Over 50 international footballers from that memorable summer are still plying their trade as professional footballers to this day, although only a small fraction of them are still representing their countries on the biggest stage of all.

That gave us the idea for our latest mega quiz challenge. Every footballer who made their World Cup squad that summer who remains active in 2026. Gulp – good luck, you’ll need it.

Almost all of these are contracted to a club, although there are a couple of notable exceptions of free agents who have yet to give up the ghost and announce their retirement.

There’s 53 in total, but we reckon anything above 40 would be an excellent effort. Anyone who knows all the Slovenians, Slovakians and South Koreans is either a cheat or a footballing rain man.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all, but the only clue you’re getting is the national team they played for out in South Africa.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, and why wouldn’t it, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.



NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 32 teams that played at the 2010 World Cup?