Roberto Firmino was one of the best signings made in Liverpool‘s recent history – but can you name every player who also joined the club in the summer of 2015?

It might be hard to believe now, but Firmino wasn’t entirely seen as a sure thing when he joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015.

Eight years later, he departed the club as a modern-day legend.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield during Brendan Rodgers’ final window as Reds manager – one of seven men to do so.

And the prospect of a 23-year-old arriving from the eighth-best team in Germany having never stepped foot on a Premier League pitch was no guarantee of success.

Happily, the forward scored 111 goals in 362 club appearances to cement his place in Liverpool history.

We’re asking you to name every other player who signed for Liverpool in 2015, with their position, fee and previous club as clues. You’ve got five minutes.

