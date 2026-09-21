Eight different players have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League against Manchester City – but how many of them do you remember?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to complete this challenge, helped by us giving you the year and club of each relevant player.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try naming City’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s top 30 Premier League appearance makers?

