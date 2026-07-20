Seven players have been sent off during a World Cup final – but how many of them can you remember?

Certain dismissals have lived long in the memory, while others are a little more forgettable. You’ve got five minutes and the year and country as clues.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every World Cup-winning manager since 1966?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate World Cup Quiz: 30 questions on football’s greatest, most historic competition

