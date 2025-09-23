Only 10 footballers have won the European Cup, World Cup and the Ballon d’Or award. How many of them can you name?

The stars really need to align for any one footballer to get their hands on all three prizes. They need to play for a successful club, a country with a chance of winning the World Cup and stand out from their peers.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that the list of players to have achieved it is so low. We’ve given you 10 minutes and no clues to make things extra tough.

