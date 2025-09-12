Forty-nine Premier League Player of the Month awards have been handed out during the 2020s – but how many of those winners can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes, the month when each award was given and the club that each winner played for.

Some players have won the award more than once, making your task slightly easier. But this is still a supreme test of your football knowledge.

