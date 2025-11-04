Chelsea only conceded 15 goals as they won the Premier League title in 2004-05 – and naming those goalscorers is a supreme test of your Barclays knowledge.

Jose Mourinho’s side set a Premier League record twenty-odd years ago as their watertight defence helped Chelsea win their first league title in 50 years.

John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho formed a formidable centre-back partnership, Claude Makelele protected the backline and Petr Cech was an imposing figure in goal.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, the team each scorer was from and the month in the campaign in which they breached Chelsea’s defence.

If you want another tricky challenge after this, why not try and name Chelsea’s top 40 Premier League appearance makers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player used by Jose Mourinho in his first Chelsea season?

