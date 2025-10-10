You probably know your club’s No. 1, but naming every player to currently wear the shirt number in the Premier League isn’t as easy as you might expect.

Eighteen of the 20 top-flight clubs feature in this quiz, with the exception of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and we’ve given you 10 minutes to complete it – with no clues. It’s tricky.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name the nine teams with the most goals conceded in a single Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 17 goalkeepers with 100+ Premier League clean sheets?

