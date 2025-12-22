Being bottom of the Premier League table at Christmas is nobody’s idea of festive fun – but can you name every team to have been so in the competition’s history?

Starting the season slowly isn’t always a disaster, but finding yourself last at Christmas is sobering – time is running out to save yourselves.

Most of these Yuletide bottom-dwellers eventually succumbed to relegation, but four teams have managed to escape the drop despite their unpromising situation.

We’ve listed each season and the number of points each bottom-placed team had on December 25th. But that’s your only clues from us and you have 15 minutes.

