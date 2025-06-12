The UEFA Under-21 European Championship is an important tournament in European football – but can you name all 10 of its previous winners?

Starting in 1978, the current Under-21 Euros is a 16-team extravaganza that shines a light on the continent’s most promising young footballers.

We’d like you to name all the previous winners of the trophy and we’ve given you 10 minutes to do so. Your clues are the number of titles won and the year in which they were won.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.