Rangers have churned through plenty of managers since 2000, but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the years of every bosses’ reign at Ibrox, but that’s the only clue we’ve given you.

We’re also limiting this quiz to permanent managers only, meaning several caretakers have been excluded.

If this is too easy for you, then you’ll have more trouble with naming every one of Rangers’ European opponents since the year 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every UEFA Cup and Europa League finalist since 1990?

