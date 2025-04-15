Can you name every runner-up in Champions League/European Cup history?

The Champions League was initially founded as the European Cup in 1955 and has provided football fans with endless entertainment ever since. But can you name every club to have lost in the final of Europe’s most prestigious competition since its inception?

Since the mid-1950s, there have been a lot of changes to both the competition and European football in general.

And in that time, a total of 36 clubs have come within one game of winning the trophy but were left disappointed.

What we want you to do here is to name all 36 teams that have lost a European Cup or Champions League final.

It’s not as easy as it might sound. The only hints we’re giving you are the number of times each club has finished second and the year in which they did so.

