Only eight Russians have played in the Premier League since 1992 – but can you name them all?

Before their European ban in 2022 for invading Ukraine, Russia produced several talented footballers and were staples at international tournaments.

We’re asking you to name all eight Russians in Premier League history, with the number of appearances and their clubs as clues. You’ve got 10 minutes.

