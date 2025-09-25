Aston Villa have been regulars in European competition during recent seasons – but can you name every team Villa have played in continental football since 2000?

It has been a wild journey for Villa over the past 25 years, with the club having played both Champions League and Championship football over the period.

There have been some humiliating defeats against European minnows, but some of the biggest clubs on the continent have come to Villa Park and lost.

Villa will play in the Europa League in 2025-26, having finished sixth in the Premier League last season. It is the first time Villa have qualified for Europe three years running through their league position.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to complete this quiz and both the country of Villa’s opponents and the years where they faced them, whether in the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League or the Intertoto Cup.

The answers range from some of the continent’s biggest names to some of the most obscure and there are 31 to get.

