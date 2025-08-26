Celtic have played a whopping 93 different opponents in European competition since 2000 – but how many of them can you name?

From losing to minnows in the qualifying rounds to the final of the UEFA Cup in 2003, Celtic have faced a wide variety of opponents on the continent.

We’d like you to name every team the Glasgow giants have played in Europe in the 21st century and you’ve got 20 minutes to do so.

The clues we have given you are the country of each opponent and the year in which they faced Celtic.

