Brazil are the most successful nation in the history of the World Cup, so them being eliminated is always going to cause shockwaves. Can you name every team to have knocked them out?

Winners in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002, it’s been 24 years since they last got their hands on the trophy. This is their longest-ever drought in the history of FIFA’s flagship competition.

We’ve listed the year and round of each elimination. You’ve got 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Brazil’s XI from the 2002 World Cup final vs Germany?

