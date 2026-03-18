Chelsea are modern-day Champions League heavyweights, having won the competition twice. But can you name every side that has knocked them out?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the stage where each Chelsea campaign ended – including the two teams who eliminated the Blues in the group stage back in 2012.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try and name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team Chelsea have played in Europe since 2000?

