France have become one of the dominant forces in international football over the last three World Cups, so their elimination is always going to send shockwaves through the tournament. Can you name every team to have knocked Les Bleus out of the World Cup?

Winners in 1998 and 2018, and runners-up in both 2006 and 2022, France have now fallen short once again in their bid to lift the trophy.

We’ve listed the year and round of each elimination. You’ve got 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of France’s 2018 World Cup squad?

